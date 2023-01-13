CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire East Mountain Resort is one of the many skiing locations getting ready to welcome travelers for the busy weekend ahead.

For those living in Hampden or Hampshire counties, it may be harder to find snow. A Springfield resident who has been coming up to the resort for many years, says this resort has been convenient.

“It’s the closest like chill mountain where you get a little bit of height, it’s not all the way up to Vermont where you get those bigger mountains, but they usually get a bit of better snow in the Berkshires then we get in the valley and they have night skiing here too which is really cool,” said Ryan Zable of Springfield.

Despite Friday’s wet weather, the resort has made preparations for good trail conditions this weekend. “All week long we did make snow, and instead of spreading it out on the hill, we did what we called wales, big piles of snow, those are all throughout the mountain here and trails,” explained Nathan Marr, Director of Marketing for Berkshire East. “And when the water drains out, we are going to push those out and have a lot of trails open for the weekend.”

Saturday and Sunday look dry with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. It will continue to be breezy. They will be open during the day and into the night for those who are looking to hit the slopes.