1  of  3
Breaking News
Woman seriously injured after being hit by car in Chicopee Man accused of killing father in Springfield held without bail, victim identified Authorities identify woman found dead near Athol Sewage Treatment Plant
Watch Live
CMA Awards: The Red Carpet

Berkshire East Mountain Resort to open slopes Saturday

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – The sound of roaring snowmaking machines could be heard all over Berkshire East Mountain Resort on Wednesday.

They’re opening the ski area for their earliest season yet, on Saturday. Just last weekend, they were still open for mountain biking.

“We’re gonna make a lot of snow every second that we’re able to,” Berkshire East Ski Area General Manager, Jon Schaefer told 22News. “Mother Nature is sending us some cold early and we started making snow last weekend. We fired back up last night. We’re trying to get about eight trails covered for the weekend.”

But making the ground go from grassy to covered in snow, takes a lot of power. Berkshire East has more than 60 snow-guns and snow-cannons running round-the-clock, covering the mountain with man-made snow.

The snow-guns can push out 35 to 70 gallons of water every minute to cover the ground with snow. One cannon pushing out 50 gallons-per-minute can cover a quarter of an acre in over a foot of snow within a day.

“The last few years we’ve really been trying to push the boundary of how soon we can start making snow. So we’ve been ready for the last couple of weeks,” Schaefer said.

He said the resort can make the best snow on nights where temperatures are below 23, with low humidity. Berkshire East is also hosting their annual ski sale on Sunday, to benefit the local ski patrol.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets