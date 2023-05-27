CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire East is opening for the summer that includes live music on Saturday.

Instead of waiting to hit the ski slopes in the winter, Berkshire East has several summer activities for the whole family. Berkshire East Canopy Tours is New England’s largest zip line destination, featuring some of the longest zip lines in North America.

Live music will be performed by The Sons of Cynthia, an acoustic rock band playing songs from the 80s and 90s, Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Zip Line Canopy Tours

Berkshire East Canopy Tours feature some of the most breathtaking views in western Mass, and with several tour options, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Tour options include:

Valley Jump Tour – best for beginners and groups

Mountain Top Tour – intermediate level and most popular

Base Area Tour – most adventurous and adrenaline filled

Reservations can be made at berkshireeast.com

Thunder Mountain Bike Park

The downhill mountain bike park includes trails for beginners to proline. Bike rentals and lessons are also available.

White Water Rafting

The white water rafting is on dam control and offers river adventures for those 5 years and older. There are three options, the Fife Brook trip, Monroe Bridge Dryway, and an afternoon family float trip.

Mountain Coaster

The mountain coaster is a 3,870 feet downhill track with rolling drops, 360-degree turns, and allows riders to accelerate to G-Force levels.