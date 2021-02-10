Berkshire East prepares for a sold-out weekend

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – President’s weekend is usually a busy one at Berkshire East, and this year might not be the exception.

General Manager Gabe Porter-Henry said they’re expecting to hit their capacity this weekend. The holiday weekend comes after a good amount of snow came through. Porter-Henry said it’s been one of the best years for snow in a few years.

“We had a lot of fresh snow that came in prior to this week and then another five inches on it yesterday, which… has set up set us up for a great week,” Porter-Henry told 22News.

Ann, Patti and Carol have been hitting the slopes weekly.

“The conditions these last three weeks have been beautiful,” said Carol. “It’s a good outside activity at this time.”

Ann added, “We’re moving and we get to visit and so it’s been a great opportunity and honestly it’s been the biggest lift we’ve had this winter.”

But if this is your first time skiing since the pandemic, Gabe said there are some things to keep in mind. Like that you need to register in advance.

“Everything needs to be done in advance before you arrive,” Gabe said. “When you do get here be prepared to use your car as your lodge. And then remember to have a mask on at all times when you’re down here in the base area around others in the public.”

Berkshire East is a place where people would come from all over to visit. But even though that travel advisory is still in effect, Gabe said they’re still seeing a steady stream of people coming through.

“What we’re seeing now is that you’re getting more people from Boston and eastern Massachusetts who would have traditionally gone up to New Hampshire,” said Porter-Henry. “And now they’re coming out this direction to go skiing and discover Berkshire east for the first time.”