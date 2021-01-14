Berkshire East preparing for typically busy long weekend

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – A light dusting of snow to start up one of the more popular weekends for skiing at Berkshire East.

“We started out great with Mother Nature helping us out,” said Gabe Porter-Henry, the General Manager at Berkshire East. “Since then we’ve really had to rely on our snowmakers and all the hard work they do since we haven’t had all the cooperation that we would have from Mother Nature but as you can see the hill’s looking good.”

Porter-Henry said people are still coming out to ski this season. Including Jillian McGrath and Abbie Denhart from Northampton. This is Jillian’s first time skiing.

“It’s obviously harder now in the winter to do things outside so I think skiing is a safer activity to do,” Jillian told 22News.

Being on Berkshire East, there have been some changes since the pandemic started, like masking up.

“You need to use your car as your lodge so you should be changing up in your car and walking up ready to ski right on the hill,” said Porter-Henry. “All of our food service has been moved outside as opposed to inside.”

Even though there’s new rules to encourage social distancing, skiers said they’re still able to enjoy the winter tradition.

“There’s so much that you can’t do during a pandemic that it’s so nice to be outside and like do something with your time,” said Abbie.

There are limits on the number of tickets Berkshire East can sell each day, so the general manager is encouraging people to purchase their tickets online in advance.