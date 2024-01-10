GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The ski season has been a quiet one, and the rain Tuesday night didn’t help conditions on the slopes.

It’s January 10th and a ski resort in New England not being open because of rain and warmth is definitely uncommon, but this weekend should look more like normal up in Charlemont.

After what was a disappointing few months to begin the ski season, Berkshire East finally received around a foot of snow on Sunday and then about 5 more inches before it all turned to rain Tuesday night. The Mountain is now covered with fresh powder, but with so much new rain on top of it, the decision was to close on Wednesday

22News spoke with Nathan of Berkshire East, who told us, “We decided to close, to drain off the mountain and once it freezes tonight, we’ll be able to get the groomers out there and the mountain will be in great shape for Thursday.”

With more natural snow on the ground and the potential for more snow-making conditions soon, Berkshire East is hoping Wednesday is the last day they’ll be closed the rest of the ski season. “So we’re hoping the warm temperatures are behind us for the winter and we can keep doing what we do.”

The expectation is that 18 trails will be open Thursday and that number should only rise as the Mountain gets more snow and more colder temperatures.

So for everyone who thought this ski season was over- it’s time to brush off those skis. Not only should the slopes be busy but this holiday weekend, there will be lots of live music and a new menu at the restaurant at the base of the menu.