Local residents to view fall foliage this Columbus Day weekend in Berkshire, Franklin Counties

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many are taking advantage of this long weekend to enjoy the fall foliage western Massachusetts is famous for.

This is when the leaf peepers come to visit, but for the locals looking to take in the best views, mid to late October is when we could see that peak foliage.

Franklin County and the Berkshires are where you can see some of the best colors in our area. Keep in mind the farther north you go, like Vermont and New Hampshire, you can run into peak or even past peak colors.

The drought conditions and Wednesday’s storm could have brought the leaves down early.

However, driving around you’ll see why these are the views people normally travel from all over the world to see.

And despite the pandemic, people are still coming to Franklin County for leaf peeping!