BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bernardston Fire Chief has been sworn-in on the state’s Fire Service Commission.

Fire Chief Peter Shedd is hoping his perspective of coming from western Massachusetts and being part of a volunteer department will add fresh perspective to this commission.

Shedd has been a member of the fire department in Bernardston since 1978 and leading as the Fire Chief since 1996. With this new role, he’s joining an eight person commission. They’re charged with appointing the State Fire Marshal and acting as an advisor to them.

Shedd told 22News one thing he hopes to bring the forefront, a number of the state’s fire stations are in need of repairs.

“We have a lot of fire departments that are 40, 50, 60 years old. Unfortunately here in western Massachusetts, we have some departments who do not have running water. I mean it’s 2022. Let’s get real here,” said Chief Shedd.

The commission also oversee the fire service offices, like the fire academy, and they also manage the state’s fire chief credentialing program as well as oversee the firefighter service awards.