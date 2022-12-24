BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bernardston Fire Department was sent to Pond Road for an appliance fire.

At approximately 9:03 p.m. on Friday, there was an appliance fire at a residence on Pond Road. Thankfully, the owners of the house kept the oven door closed, which kept the fire contained in the oven. During the holidays, it is important to be safe when cooking your holiday meal.

The interior crew was able to quickly put out the fire with a dry chemical extinguisher, and all responding departments were canceled once it was verified that the fire did not extend elsewhere.

The Bernardston Fire Department was at the fire to assist with cleanup and ventilation. Other departments that assisted with the fire are the Brattleboro Fire Department, Putney Fire, and Rescue, Guilford Volunteer Fire Dept., Guilford, Vermont, Chesterfield Fire Dept., Northfield Fire Department, and Rescue Inc.