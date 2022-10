BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Bernardston Firefighter Jeff Guy was seen completing the 2nd Annual 9.11 Mile Memorial Challenge on Saturday.

According to Guy’s social media, he said he chose to walk 9.11 miles with the “Flag of Hero”, an American flag with the names of the lives lost on 9/11 as a small tribute and to pay respect.

Courtesy of Bernardston Fire Department

The benefit challenge is hosted by Medal Dash Virtual Runs and the money raised goes to 9/11 Families of Freedom Scholarships, which raised $120,000 last year.