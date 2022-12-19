BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews responded to a large house fire in Bernardston Monday evening.

According to the town’s public information officer, the house, located on Turners Falls Road, is home to a former town selectman with many years of service.

No injuries have been as no residents or pets were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The public information officer told 22News there is extensive damage to the home as a result of the fire. The State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause.