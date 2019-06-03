Bernardston police officer rescues malnourished fawn

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWPL) – Bernardston police proved Sunday that cops don’t just catch bad guys, some days saving animals is part of the job too.

According to the Bernardston Police Department, an officer was at a residence Sunday when a fawn that was badly malnourished stumbled onto the property.

The fawn had a difficult time walking and could not take care of itself. Police said a doe was killed in the area Thursday morning after being hit by a car. While police said they couldn’t be sure it was the fawn’s mother, it was clear the fawn had not eaten well.

The officer took the fawn to a local wildlife rehabilitation center where it will be taken care of.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.