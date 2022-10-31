BERNARDSTON, Mas. (WWLP) – A Yamaha Moped was stolen behind Hillside Pizza on Sunday in Bernardston.

According to the Bernardston Police Department, between 3:40 p.m. and 7:40 p.m., someone stole a black and yellow striped 2019 Yamaha YW50F Zuma Moped, with MA license plate 28399 behind Hillside Pizza on Church Street on Sunday.

Bernardston Police Department

The photo is a similar moped for reference and is not the actual photo.

There was also a black helmet and jack that was bungee corded to the seat. The police are asking you to call or email the Bernardston Police Department if you witnessed anything relating to the description. The number is 413-648-9208 or police@townofbernardston.org.