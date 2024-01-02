BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Bernardston is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Vicki Sumner of Bernardston claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant ticket game on December 26th. She is the tenth $1 million prize winner.

Vicki Sumner of Bernardston (Courtesy of the Massachusetts State Lottery)

Vicki chose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes) and plans to use some of the winnings to pay off her car and “have some fun.” She bought her ticket at the Greenfield Lodge of Elks #1296 on Church Street. The organization will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” is a $50 scratch ticket that had the largest instant win prize in Mass. Lottery history, $25 million. It also has the largest payout percentage offered by the Mass. Lottery.

The $50 scratch tickets went on sale in February 2023 and there were three $25 million winners. There are four $2 million winning tickets and five $1 million remaining up for grabs.