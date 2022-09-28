BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A bicyclist struck was by a car on Route 10 in Bernardston on Tuesday.

Bernardston Police Chief James Palmeri told 22News 78-year-old Frank Clarke of Greenfield was driving a 2016 Jeep SUV south on Church Street / Route 1 and reportedly crossed over the center line into the northbound lane hitting 63-year-old Kate Conway of Vermont who was riding a bike. The driver continued onto the embankment, then crossed back over northbound lane into southbound lane and into the seating area near the Cushman Library.

Conway was taken by Life Star helicopter to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and is expected to be okay.

The investigation is being conducted by the Bernardston Police.