Big Brothers Big Sisters BIGGEST Little Road Race Thursday night

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The BIGGEST Little Road .5K Race (546 yards) begins Thursday night in South Deerfield at Yankee Candle Village from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The road race benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters for mentoring programs that help change the lives of children.

In a news release sent to 22News, the 546-yard race will feature the following vendors:

Tickets for the event are $25 per person and $15 for children 12 and under. Participants also have the opportunity to skip the race and enjoy the food stands for $30.

Walk-in registration is welcome. 

For more information visit the Facebook Event Page.

