Big Brothers Big Sisters BIGGEST Little Road Race Thursday night

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The BIGGEST Little Road .5K Race (546 yards) begins Thursday night in South Deerfield at Yankee Candle Village from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The road race benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters for mentoring programs that help change the lives of children.
In a news release sent to 22News, the 546-yard race will feature the following vendors:
- Adams Donut Shop
- Hillside Pizza
- Big Y hydration station
- Brick and Feather Brewery
- Ben and Jerry’s
Tickets for the event are $25 per person and $15 for children 12 and under. Participants also have the opportunity to skip the race and enjoy the food stands for $30.
Walk-in registration is welcome.
For more information visit the Facebook Event Page.