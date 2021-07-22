Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County raise $10K during walk and run race

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of families came together to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County.

Their second annual 0.5K run and walk was held at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Greenfield Thursday. The 546-yard race is inclusive to all members of the family and it even featured dinner on the run. Every few feet a different food station was featured, from donuts to tacos and pizza.

All of the proceeds go directly towards the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring programs. Ericka Almeida, the development director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County said, “It’s important for all kids, not just kids around here. We do serve a lot of kids in need but the truth is that mentoring can help any child.”

Over 450 people participated in the 0.5K and they raised more than $10,000.