Big changes expected in Greenfield after Tuesday night’s election results

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday night’s elections will lead to some big changes in Greenfield.

There were three very big votes in Greenfield, the mayor’s race, the safe city ordinance, and the new library ballot question.

“I’m feeling very energized by all the support I’m getting this morning,” said Roxann Wedegartner, who won the mayoral race. “All the calls, all the texts, everything.”

Wedegartner was elected Greenfield’s next mayor, coming out on top in a tight three-way race.

“We were definitely in it to win it,” Wedegartner said. “And I said to my husband last night boy I feel like we were not going to win because we just worked so hard at getting here.”

She will be the third mayor since Greenfield changed its charter to be run as a city. One of the most physically noticeable changes from the election might be the passing of building a new library.

“Our goal is to build a library that every single person in Greenfield is going to be proud of and really want to use,” said Ed Berlin, chair of the Library Building Committee. “And would be accessible to everybody. and it will be a jewel of our downtown.”

All nine precincts supported funding for a new library with 69 percent of the overall vote. Voters also approved the safe city ordinance.

“We have a town that can be divided, that was clear,” said Wedegartner. “But at the end of the day, I always have confidence that Greenfield’s going to step up and do the right thing.”

The city clerk’s office estimated voter turn-out was close to 50 percent.