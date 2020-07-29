Big push in Franklin County for US Census week events before door knocking begins

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A series of “census push” events are taking place this week across Massachusetts and one took place in Turners Falls on Wednesday.

The events are taking place to encourage people to fill out the census, which dictates much of state and local funding.

“As an individual, we understand that we need to be counted and look at the bigger picture. We touch census data every single day we might just not realize it,” U.S. Census New York Region Assistant Regional Manager Lisa Moore told 22News.

This week, there’s is a big push in Franklin County. Information collected in the census determines how billions of dollars in federal funding is distributed throughout states and communities in the state every single year.

The population count also determines representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

It’s especially important for rural areas so they can get access to more resources.

“The population would warrant, especially when we have age demographics for clinics. So having health resources in a local areas versus having to travel further,” Moore continued.

Major cities and counties are competing this week in a regional challenge to determine who can push the highest self-response rate from July 27 to August 2 of people filling out the census.

On Wednesday, within Massachusetts, Franklin County had a .2% increase but Hampshire country is currently in first place with a .3% increase. Census push week winners are based upon the response rate increase over the course of push week.

Other push week events in Franklin County are:

July 30 and August 1: Greenfield Public Library from 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

July 31: 24 Third Street, Turners Falls from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM.

Door knocking from census staff will start August 11 for those who haven’t filled it out.