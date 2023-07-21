GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 6th annual GEAR JAMMER Magazine Truck Show is taking place at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Greenfield on Friday and Saturday.

Big rigs have already started showing up to the fairgrounds in preparation for the truck show with proceeds benefitting The Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation for Autism, Inc., a nonprofit organization in Framingham. Tractor-trailer operators looking to show off their truck and a chance to win a trophy takes place on July 21st and 22nd which includes vendors, live concerts, and truck pulls.

Spectator gates open on Friday at noon with a “Lights on for Autism” light show at dusk. On Saturday gates open at 8 a.m. with events all day including truck pulls at 6 p.m. to view additional information, visit the event page on Facebook.

More than $82,000 was raised for the Doug Flutie, Jr. Foundation in 2022 which went directly to help families in need.