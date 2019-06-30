Bike riders race all over Franklin County to raise money to feed those in need

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bike riders raced all over Franklin County to raise money to help feed the hungry.

Almost 100 bikers geared up for a 9, 18, or 42-mile bike ride Sunday. All of the proceeds raised during the bike ride benefit families in need who get clean, healthy food from Just Roots Community Farm.

Jessica O’Neill Director of Just Roots told 22News, “All those fundraised dollars come to Just Roots and then we will turn it around and give it back to over 100 local individuals and families, who will then be able to participate in our program for 20 weeks of farm fresh food.”

Food Justice Bike Ride, Inc. was created in March 2018 with a mission to raise money for non-profit organizations that help feed the needy and fight hunger in Franklin County. The creator, Roark Herron wanted to combine his love of helping people and cycling.

“I think eating nutritious food is a good thing for people,” Herron told 22News. “As part of the community I want to make sure everyone is getting the kind of food that they need and nutritious food from local farms is a great way to do it.”

The rain showers Sunday didn’t stop the bike riders from coming to benefit their community. One local rider told 22News, why it was important to her to come to the event.

“There’s a lot of families that don’t have access to fresh food and this type of a farm like Just Roots gives those families an opportunity to come and really get to enjoy the fruits of the season,” April Healey said.

This was the 2nd annual year of the Food Justice Bike Ride. Last year the bike ride raised almost $7,000. Sunday’s bike ride exceeded expectations, raising over $10,000 for Just Roots Farm.