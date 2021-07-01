Bill Cosby leaves Philadelphia home to spend time with wife after release from prison

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2018 file photo Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The Imprisoned actor says his insurance company is settling another lawsuit filed by a woman accuser without his permission. In a statement, Cosby accuses American International Group Inc. of “egregious behavior.” […]

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Retired standup comedian, actor, and author Bill Cosby has left his Pennsylvania home to be reunited with his wife Thursday, according to NBC News.

Cosby left his home in Elkins Park, Philadelphia about 12:40 p.m. His house in Shelburne Falls currently sits empty awaiting his arrival, a 22News crew is there to bring you the latest.

“America’s dad” was released from prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated his sexual assault conviction Thursday. He was convicted of drugging and assaulting a woman in 2004 and was serving a three-to-10-year sentence.

Multiple other women have also made assault accusations against Cosby.

22News