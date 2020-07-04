Black Lives Matter rally standing strong in South Deerfield

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Groups of locals and High school students gathered in South Deerfield to continue to show support of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Many gathered at the town triangle, donning masks and holding signs saying “Black Lives Matter” and “no justice-no peace”.

Demonstrators peacefully marched to Frontier Regional high school and then to the town hall-chanting Brianna Taylor and names of those who died from police violence.

At the town hall’s green, several speakers called on the need for a social and economic change as well as the end to police brutality.

Student Organizers, such as Sadie Rose, told 22News that they are using the holiday to focus on supporting black lives and the black community.

“Keep reminding themselves that this isn’t over, this is a movement not a moment and continue to read and educate others and themselves, and listen to black voices and people of color that is what we are here for today,” said Student Organizer, Sadie Ross.

A moment of silence was held for nearly 9 minutes to reflect the death of George Floyd. Organizers are urging people to vote for change and to donate to help the movement.