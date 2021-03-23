Bodies of man, woman found in Colrain River identified

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – The identities of the man and woman whose bodies were found in a river in Colrain Saturday morning have been released by the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, according to the Greenfield Recorder.

The DA’s office identified the two on Monday as 36-year-old Joshua Eastman and 39-year-old Laura Wood, both of Franklin County.

Their bodies were located near a Jeep that had entered the river by the convergence of the east branch of the North River and Foundry Village Brook.

No foul play is suspected at this time, according to the DA’s office. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine their causes of death.

The Colrain Police Department, along with Massachusetts State Police and State Police assigned to the DA’s office are investigating the deaths.