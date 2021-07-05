Body found near French King Bridge, believed to be owner of truck left on Route 2 Thursday

GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – Early Saturday morning, a fisherman had discovered a body which officials believe is the man they have been searching for the two previous days, after his truck was found parked in a nearby rest stop on Route 2.

According to Spokesperson Laurie Loisel of the Northwestern District Attorney, the fisherman was a half mile north of the French King Bridge on the Connecticut River when he discovered a body and contacted police. Police recovered the body and it was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who determined the cause of death.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, a truck was found parked in a rest stop on Route 2. The owner of the vehicle was identified as a 55-year-old Millis man wanted by Norfolk Police in connection with an incident reported on Thursday.

A Montague canine search team searched the area around the French King Bridge connecting Gill and Erving as well as the rest area where the truck was located but found nobody. A search on the Connecticut River was also conducted on Thursday and Friday. Officers were scheduled to head back out on Saturday before the body was found.

Loisel said no foul play was suspected and the incident remains under investigation.