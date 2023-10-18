ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re following a developing story Wednesday night out of Franklin County.
The spokesperson for the Northwestern DA’s office has confirmed with 22News that a body was found Wednesday on a hiking trail in Orange.
A 59-year-old man from Orange discovered the victim on Tully Mountain. The victim is only being described as a man. No foul play is suspected and an investigation is ongoing.
