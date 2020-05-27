Body of missing Colrain woman found in Connecticut River

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – The body of a Colrain woman who was reported missing in April was found in Montague along the Connecticut River Sunday morning.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Carey told 22News, the Montague Police and Fire Departments received a call of a report of what seemed to be a human body floating in the area of Cabot Street along the river.

The body was removed and identified as Caroline Morgan Bren who was reported missing on April 8, 2020. Police are investigating the cause of death but do not suspect foul play.

MAP: Cabot Street in Montague over CT River