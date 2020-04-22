Body of missing woman found inside home on River Road in Whately

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – The body of a woman who has been missing for nearly a month was found inside of a house in Whately Tuesday night.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Mary Cary told 22News, 34-year-old Katelyn Gralinski who was reported missing on March 27, 2020, was found inside a house on River Road around 7:30 p.m.

Carey said the Whately Fire Department was also called to the River Road to put out a small fire unrelated to Granlinski’s death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner removed Granlinki’s body from the house and will determine the cause of death through an autopsy.