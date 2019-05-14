Body of Navy sailor killed in Virginia to return to Deerfield

Franklin County

by: Hector Molina

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The body of a woman from South Deerfield who was murdered will be returned home to Franklin County Tuesday. 

Deerfield Police are asking people to line the streets Tuesday night to pay their respects to 23-year-old Navy Corpsman Meaghan Burns.

Burns was shot and killed in a double-murder suicide in Virginia on May 4th. Deerfield Police will escort her body from Bradley International Airport back into South Deerfield.

They expect to enter town around 8 p.m. They’ll travel down South Main Street to the Town Common, then head to Wrisley Funeral Home on Sugarloaf Street.

There are no formal calling hours. A celebration of Meaghan’s life will be held later this spring.

