Update: The Guilford Fire Department has been released and the fire is under control. Route 5 is now accessible. The original story is below:

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bernarston Fire Department is currently working on a vehicle fire on Brattleboro Road.

According to the Bernarston Fire Department, there is a vehicle fire that is threatening a building on Brattleboro Road (Route 5) near the Massachusetts/Vermont state line.

The Guilford Fire Department is on its way with a tanker to the fire and the Bernardston Police Department has shut down the road to through traffic.

