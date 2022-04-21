LEYDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – America’s dairy farms are disappearing. In Massachusetts, 10 percent closed from 2019 to 2020, according to the USDA.

Many can’t compete with larger agricultural operations. But, Bree-Z-Knoll Farm in Leyden has been operating for more than six decades.

“We are milking about 120 cows,” said co-owner Angie Facie. “We farm a little over 500 acres. We grow all our own forages for our cows.”

There were once 16 dairy farms in Leyden. Now, Bree-Z-Knoll is the only one. They have been able to implement new technology over the last few years to help them produce more milk and take better care of their cows. The farm uses a robot to milk the cows instead of people. It keeps track of how healthy each animal is.

“If we don’t care for them 24-hours a day, 7-days a week, they won’t be productive,” explained Facey. “Happy cows equal productive cows.”

Facey told 22News the biggest issue her business faces is price.

“We don’t have control over what we are paid for our milk,” Facey said. “That has caused financial difficulties when you can’t make improvements when you need to or maintain things.”

She has also been dealing with supply chain issues due to the pandemic.

The town of Leyden is now in Congressman Jim McGovern’s district. He’s a member of the House Agriculture Committee, and toured the farm to learn about what kind of help they need.

“Here in Massachusetts, agriculture is an important part of our economy,” Rep. McGovern said. “Our dairy farms are an important part of our economy. We need to make sure they don’t get over looked or neglected in any federal legislation.”