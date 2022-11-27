GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be doing bridge deck repairs on Route 2 over Shelburne Road at mile marker 46.8 in Greenfield beginning Monday.

The bridge work will be on Monday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will need one-way alternating lane closures. There will be appropriate signage, and law enforcement details, and there will be message boards in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers who are driving through the area should reduce their speed and use caution. All scheduled work is based on the weather and may be impacted due to an emergency.