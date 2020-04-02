Bridge of Flowers closed until further notice

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A cultural icon and major tourist attraction in Franklin County is not opening for the first time in 90 years.

The Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls was slated to open on April 1, but is remaining closed to visitors until further notice.

According to the Bridge of Flowers website:

“The Bridge of Flowers Committee reached this decision “with regret,” said committee chair Annette Spzila, but felt that “health considerations are paramount during this time of virulent contagion.” Although the Bridge is an open-air venue, she pointed out, “ the path is narrow and therefore does not allow for adequate physical distancing.” What’ more, she said, the committee wants to avoid the potential for an influx of visitors that might contribute to the spread of the corona virus from one area to another.

Although the gates at both entrances will remain closed, the plants on the Bridge and the gardens there will continue to be maintained by head gardener Carol De Lorenzo and Assistant Gardener Elliston Bingham.

The Committee also announced that the popular annual Bridge of Flowers Plant Sale, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 16, will not take place this year.

Notices about the closing of the Bridge and the cancellation of the plant sale are posted on the Bridge of Flowers web site.

Should circumstances warrant re-opening the Bridge in the summer or early fall, information will be made available on the web site and in local press.“

The former trolley bridge was built in 1908 but closed to rail use in 1927. The Shelburne Falls Women’s Club sponsored a beautification effort in 1928 with the support of the community. The Bridge of Flowers opened in 1929. This is the first time in the attraction’s 90 year history that it has closed to public viewing.