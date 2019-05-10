Bridge of Flowers hoping to attract tourists to Shelburne Falls

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Flowers are blooming and soon enough, so will the spring tourism in Shelburne Falls.

The bridge officially opened for the season on April 1. Originally built as a trolley bridge in 1908, this year marks the 90th anniversary of when it was transformed into a bridge of beauty in 1929.

Head Gardner Carol DeLorenzo oversees the design, care, and maintenance of the Bridge of Flowers. And this year, he’s celebrating 20 years of making the bridge bloom from April through October.

“This is our busiest time of year,” DeLorenzo told 22News. “What we do now sets the stage for the rest of the season. And the businesses all recognize that and contribute financially to our budget, and it’s part of the character of this town and this area.”

DeLorenzo said that, within the next two weeks, they’ll start planting more of the annuals which add a lot of the color that’ll carry through the end of the season.

DeLorenzo said the Bridge of Flowers puts Shelburne Falls on the map.

