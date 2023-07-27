SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A beloved local treasure, the iconic Bridge of Flowers, will be closing its gates for the 2024 season.

However, visitors can still enjoy the breathtaking beauty of the bridge’s floral displays until the end of October 2023.

The decision to temporarily close the Bridge of Flowers was made by the Bridge of Flowers Committee, a dedicated subcommittee of the Shelburne Falls Area Women’s Club (SFAWC) responsible for managing the gardens. Collaborating with the Shelburne Falls Fire District, the owners of the bridge, and the engineering firm Tighe & Bond, the committee has been diligently preparing for an extensive restoration of the historic structure.

Scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2025, the restored Bridge of Flowers will boast a host of enhancements, promising a rejuvenated experience for all who walk its charming path. Among the planned improvements are new railings, a refreshed pathway, and additions to the existing array of vibrant plantings.

However, the most crucial aspect of the restoration lies beneath the surface. A new water main and essential infrastructure repairs are in the works to reinforce the bridge’s structural integrity, safeguarding its legacy for generations to come.

As the temporary closure draws near, visitors and locals alike are invited to savor the remaining months of this floral wonderland. The Bridge of Flowers will continue to bloom until the end of October 2023, allowing everyone a chance to revel in its splendor before the revitalization process begins.

Once the restoration is complete, the Bridge of Flowers will reopen its gates with renewed splendor, inviting visitors to experience the magic of nature’s artistry once again. The much-anticipated transformation promises to make the Bridge of Flowers an even more enchanting destination, solidifying its position as a treasured gem in the heart of Shelburne Falls.