Bridge of Flowers reopens for tourism in Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day weekend is a time when tourism can really start to flourish in our area like Shelburne Falls.

Businesses are preparing for a more normal tourism season than last year. The famed Bridge of Flowers was closed last year because of the pandemic, but it’s back open. With Labor Day weekend unofficially closing out the summer season, it’s time to start thinking about fall.

Shelburne Falls is kind of a leaf peeper’s favorite. A volunteer at the Shelburne Falls Visitors Center told 22News how the town is feeling ahead of their busy season.

“I think actually probably excited. It’s an important season for us and for the economy of the town. We like having visitors.” David Schochet Volunteer, Shelburne Falls Visitors Center

As for visitors, masks are currently not mandated by the town however many shops are asking people to put on a mask when they enter.