Bridge of names in Montague rebuilding progress continues

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been more than six months since a fast-moving storm brought along damage and now, Lake Pleasant Village in Montague is finally getting to rebuild the Bridge of Names.

22News was there not long after the trees came down and destroyed the Bridge of Names that is a major connecting point for the village and now they can finally walk across it.

Before, tree trunks and branches practically snapping the bridge in half but crews have been working for about a week and they’ve already made quite a bit of progress. Once they lay down the groundwork, volunteers are going to put on the roofs and stain everything.

The project is also using as much of the old bridge as possible and the thing that destroyed it is now being repurposed. A GoFundMe account was set up for the cost of repairs and has so far raised more than $10,000.

“All this pine, the new wood that’s not the pressure treated. But all the other wood, Dwayne Janks from Montague cut all of this from all of the trees that went down here,” said Matt Atwood, president of Lake Village Association.

“Such a relief to be able to walk across the bridge it really connects us,” said Bob Emond.

As for funding, the Lake Pleasant Village Association is up to replace it on its own.

That means they are still looking for donations, you could even get your own name on the Bridge of Names to help with maintaining it for years to come.