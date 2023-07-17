ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has closed the bridge over the West Branch of Tully Brook due to high water.

According to the Orange Police Department, MassDOT will be putting a diver in the water in the following days to inspect the bridge for damage.

Orange Police Department

Residents of Butterworth Road and those who live north of this bridge should use another route when traveling.

There is no word on what day the bridge will open back up. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.