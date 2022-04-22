WARWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a brush fire on Richmond Road in Warwick Friday.

According to the Warwick Fire Department, at around midnight crews were called for a report of a large fire on Richmond Road near the town line. The fire chief, deputy, and members of Squad 1, Engine 1, Engine 2, and a brush truck and tanker from Richmond, New Hampshire were called to assist. When crews arrived, approximately half an acre was on fire in the woods.

Mutual aid was canceled as crews were able to quickly contain and put the fire out, using around 500 gallons of water. The Warwick police assisted.

The cause of the fire is not yet determined.