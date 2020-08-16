Brush fire flares up on Tully Mountain in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Orange police have notified the public that there has been a flare-up at Tully Mountain early Sunday morning.

According to the Orange Fire Rescue EMS’s, crews made their way to the affected area around 9 a.m. along with assistance from District 9 Forest Fire Control. Hiking trails remain closed and Mountain Road will be closed to the general public.

Crew officials ensure this is not a large rapidly spreading fire, rather its the same area as the previous fire that needs extra attention.

22News will continue to up you with the latest report as more information becomes available.