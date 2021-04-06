Brush fire in Deerfield burned nearly 2 acres

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A brush fire in Deerfield burned nearly two acres Monday during an elevated risk of fires due to dry weather, low humidity and gusty winds across Massachusetts.

According to Deerfield fire, at around 11:00 a.m. crews were called to Christian Drive for a report of a brush fire. Assistance from Greenfield, South Deerfield, Turners and State DCR were called when the fire was moving towards two homes. Station coverage was provided by Whately.



(Deerfield Fire District)

Crews were able to put out the fast moving fire and prevent property loss that burned approximately two acres and threatened two homes.