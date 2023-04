WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to Chestnut Plain Road for a brush fire in Whately on Saturday.

The South Deerfield Fire District was called to Whately to help the Whately Fire Department put out a brush fire behind a house on Chestnut Plain Road on Saturday around 4:00 p.m.

South Deerfield Fire District

There is no word on what the cause of the fire was and if there were any injuries. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.