WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dairy farms in five New England states were recognized for excellence in a variety of categories as part of the Green Pastures program.

The Big E in West Springfield hosted the New England Green Pastures Recognition Banquet on September 16th to announce the outstanding dairy farms of the year. Each year, previous winners interview, tour, and judge the business management, crop production, herd performance, environmental practices, and community leadership on the nominated farms.

The 2022 Outstanding Dairy Farms of the Year are:

Connecticut: Hyde’s Dairy Farm, of North Franklin, Conn.

New Hampshire: MacGlaflin Farm LLC, of Claremont, New Hampshire.

Maine: Paine Dairy Farm, of Madison, Maine.

Massachusetts: Clessons River Farm, of Buckland, Mass.

Vermont: Molly Brook Farm, of Cabot, Vermont.

“The New England Green Pastures program has evolved from one of promoting pastures and forage management, to its present objective of honoring an outstanding dairy family from each of the six New England States by considering their farm’s contribution to the agricultural community and other criteria,” said Green Pastures Program Coordinator, Gary Anderson.

Each farm received a silver pitcher and a sign designating their farm as a New England Green Pastures winner. The program launched in 1947 emphasizes the importance of a viable dairy industry in New England.