Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School appoints new principal

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP)– The Mohawk Trail Regional School District has named Hayley Gilmore, of Bernardston, as principal of Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School (BSE), effective March 1.

Gilmore has held the title of assistant principal at BSE since the summer of 2018. A graduate of Frontier Regional School, Greenfield Community College, Elms College, and Smith College, Gilmore is a lifelong western Massachusetts resident.

For the next few weeks, Gilmore will share co-principal responsibilities with current principal Joanne Giguere who is retiring at the end of the month.