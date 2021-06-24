Buckland-Shelburne Elementary students surprise classmate who missed graduation

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – It was disappointing for Jazzy Hayes when an emergency surgery and her 6th-grade graduation fell on the same day.

However, her school, Buckland-Shelburne Elementary, wasn’t going to let her go without a proper goodbye. The school had students line up at the front entrance with buckets, sticks, and tambourines while she was handed her diploma.

The whole thing came together last minute. The family found out on Tuesday about the emergency surgery for Jazzy’s baseball injury. However, teachers, staff, students, and loved ones were able to come together and make it all possible.

“Trying to keep it a secret in a school especially when you tell the kids is… we did it though,” said David Conlon, Jazzy’s teacher.

The secret was well kept, Jazzy said she was surprised when she walked outside.

“Well at first I thought there was something going on with the janitor,” she told 22News.

The display is traditionally done on the last day of school for students, but this time they gave Jazzy her own sendoff. She said, “From years past I knew what was going on and I was kind of nervous. And then it was really loud.”

The loud celebration was emotional to watch, especially for Jazzy’s Mom, who knew how much graduation meant to Jazzy, “It doesn’t surprise that there were a lot of people here but the amount of people that took time out of their day to come and let her know how special she is, is great.”

Jazzy’s family told 22News that she is expected to make a full recovery from the surgery and will be ready to play soccer in the fall.