Buckland, Shelburne Falls community celebrate July 4th

BUCKLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The people of Franklin county did themselves proud resuming their July 4th parade tradition Sunday.

The towns of Buckland and Shelburne Falls provided an inspiring demonstration Sunday, of rural America saluting their nation on the date of its birth.

Veterans from many wars would comprised the vanguard of the parade from Buckland to Shelburne Falls, with many other Franklin county communities participating.

The parade provided a spectacular sight for onlookers as participants proceeded from Buckland over the Iron Bridge spanning the Deerfield River into Shelburne Falls, a return to one of the most compelling moments in this time honored tradition.

“I love it because it really brings the community together,” said Julia Page, an attorney and Shelburne Falls volunteer firefighter. “It’s like coming out after a storm, see each other and move forward and embrace, and be out there…”

The parade would make its way to the Buckland Shelburne Elementary School where in true community fashion, a chicken barbecue meal-to-go would cap the return of the beloved Franklin County salute to the day America achieved its independence.