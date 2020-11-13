GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a more than a six-month wait, Building Bridges is back to hosting meals for veterans.

Organizers say these meals are so important for the veterans because they can help prevent isolation. Having events like this is a way to let them know, they are supported.

Here is how they were able to make it work: They had this drive-thru style hand out at the Elks Lodge in Greenfield. Roughly 70 hot or cold meals were at the ready for veterans to choose from.

This was their first time running the drive-thru in Greenfield and they were met with more than a dozen cars before the event started at noon.

Chad Wright, associate director at Building Bridges said, “Veterans missed us and we truly missed them. And for them to line up, it’s a great feeling and we better start serving them our meals.”

Reverend Christopher Carlisle, director of Building Bridges added, “This was really critical for us to keep the communities together and aware that we have one another.”

Building Bridges has served over 60,000 meals to veterans.

The organization will be hosting these pickup events for veterans at Elks Lodges in Greenfield, Northampton, and Chicopee.