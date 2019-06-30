Building Bridges Mural helps to reconnect area residents with their native neighbors

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Following a mascot controversy at Turners Falls High School, a group of individuals came together to reconnect area residents with their native neighbors.

More than a year ago, the Building Bridges Mural was born, uniting members of six regional tribes to create a collaborative design for a mural at Unity Park’s field house in Turners Falls.

the Lead Artist & Youth Coordinator of the Building Bridges Mural spoke with 22News about what she intended for the mural to stand for.



Lily~Rakia Chandler told 22News, “We wanted to do something to bring people together of all nations to raise awareness about that native people are still here and to bring unity amongst the settlers, the native people, and the immigrants and all the diversity of the many beautiful people that are here now.”

The Gill-Montague Regional School Committee voted last year to adopt “Thunder” as the school’s mascot and sports nickname, replacing “Indians.”

And on Saturday, the group held a celebration inviting the community to help put the finishing touches on the mural by leaving their handprints on the wall.

Building Bridges Mural Project Director spoke with 22News expressing the relief that all the hard work paid off.

Elyssa Serrilli told 22News, “And we were a little nervous, like can you make a 120-foot long mural with seven different artists that still looks like one mural, and I’m really pleased with youth voices and we did that.”

One of the project’s artists, Rolf “Noham” Cachat-Schilling the group was incredibly proud of the mural.

“We’re really honored to be included and we really wanted to participate because we wanted to share some of our personal family culture with everybody else. We wanted to try to offer people some parts of the history that they might be less familiar with,” said Cachat-Schilling.

And through the process, people became inspired to learn more about their own ancestral cultures. One artist who helped work on the mural remarked on how the mural can help inspire generations to come.

Anthony Melting Tallow told 22News, “As an artist to express the upholding the land and looking after the future generations, and expressing that through art. All of those things went into the making of this mural and I’m very proud to be associated with it.”