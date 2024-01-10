ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews are asking residents to avoid Mechanic Street in Orange due to a building fire.

A second alarm was struck for a building fire on Mechanic Street on Wednesday, according to Orange Fire Rescue.

It is being asked for residents to avoid Mechanic Street, as well as surrounding streets, to allow crews and mutual aid to access the fire.

There is no word on if there are any injuries or the cause of the fire. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.