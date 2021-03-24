Business owners can provide input to help recover downtown Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield announced its participation in the Massachusetts LRRP Program to help develop a plan that meets the needs of local businesses.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office, in February 2021, Greenfield was informed by the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) about this incoming technical assistance from MDI in recognition of the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on local, downtown businesses.

According to the Commonwealth, “The primary mission of the MDI is to make downtown revitalization an integral part of community development in cities and towns across the Commonwealth. MDI’s guiding principles are that the most effective approach to downtown revitalization is a holistic one; that it addresses economic and community development needs; and that it provides a framework of interrelated activities that promote positive change in a downtown to keep it healthy and prosperous.”

This program includes a survey of business owners of establishments located in downtown Greenfield even those that have temporarily closed their business. Their input will help develop a plan that meets the needs of local businesses and inform future policy decisions.

The survey asks a few questions about the business location, the impacts of COVID, and potential strategies to support a business and improve the commercial district.

According to Mayor Wedegartner, “At this point in time – we need to be doing everything possible to support the reopening and post-pandemic recovery of our businesses, downtown, and commercial districts in Greenfield. I strongly encourage all pertinent business owners and/or managers to complete this survey immediately to help with these important efforts.”

MJ Adams stated, “Good, current data – that’s what will strengthen our ability to move forward with a solid understanding of the needs of our local businesses and organizations as we make a game plan to recover from the pandemic’s economic impact on the heartbeat of Greenfield’s Business District.”